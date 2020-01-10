The New York Yankees announced Friday that they have agreed to one-year deals with outfielder Aaron Judge, pitcher James Paxton, catcher Gary Sanchez and several other players, thus avoiding arbitration.

Judge's contract is for $8.5 million, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan, up from the $684,300 he made in salary last year. Judge, a unanimous choice as American League Rookie of the Year in 2017, hit .272 with 27 homers and 55 RBIs in 102 games last season.

Sánchez's deal is for $5 million, sources told Passan. The two-time All-Star batted .232 with 34 homers and 77 RBIs in 2019, when he had a salary of $669,800.

Paxton signed for $12.5 million, according to the New York Daily News. Paxton went 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA in his first season after the Yankees acquired him from Seattle, going 10-0 in his final 11 regular-season starts. He made $8.575 million in 2019.

Infielder Gio Urshela, who took over at third base when Miguel Andujar was injured, signed for $2.475 million, sources told Passan. Urshela hit .314 with 21 home runs on a $555,000 salary last season.

The Yankees agreed to deals with all nine of their arbitration-eligible players: right-handers Tommy Kahnle, who signed for $2.65 million, Chad Green ($1.4 million), Luis Cessa ($895,000) and Jonathan Holder ($750,000), according to multiple reports, as well as left-hander Jordan Montgomery.