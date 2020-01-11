Several MLB players did not settle with their teams Friday and are expected to go to arbitration hearings, including George Springer, Trevor Story, J.T. Realmuto, Eduardo Rodriguez and Josh Hader, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The biggest arbitration case in terms of both salary and the gap between sides involves Springer, who is asking for $22.5 million while the Houston Astros are offering the outfielder $17.5 million, sources said.

Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies, meanwhile, are headed to arbitration over a $2.4 million gap, sources said. The catcher filed at $12.4 million while the Phillies filed at $10 million.

Four Los Angeles Dodgers -- Joc Pederson, Max Muncy, Chris Taylor and Pedro Baez -- are expected to hit arbitration, sources said. Pederson asked for $9.5 million with the Dodgers offering $7.75 million. They offered $4 million to Muncy, who asked for $4.675 million.

The Dodgers haven't been to an arbitration case since 2007 and haven't lost one since 2001.

In addition to left-hander Rodriguez, the Boston Red Sox are also expected to go to arbitration with outfielder Andrew Benintendi.