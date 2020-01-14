2020 MLB spring training schedule, key dates, updates and more

Spring training is just around the corner. When will Anthony Rendon report to Los Angeles Angels camp in Arizona? When will new Yankees ace Gerrit Cole make his first appearance in Florida? Here are the 2020 reporting dates and spring schedules for all 30 MLB teams. Check back once spring training begins for daily coverage from the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues.

Complete 2020 MLB spring training schedule

Grapefruit League (Florida teams)

The following is information on the teams training in Florida, including their reporting dates for pitchers and catchers and position players. The link for each team goes to its exhibition game schedule:

Atlanta Braves (North Port, CoolToday Park): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 12, position players Feb. 17

Baltimore Orioles (Sarasota, Ed Smith Stadium): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 11, position players Feb. 16

Boston Red Sox (Fort Myers, JetBlue Park at Fenway South): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 11, position players Feb. 16

Detroit Tigers (Lakeland, Joker Marchant Stadium): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 11, position players Feb. 16

Houston Astros (West Palm Beach, FITTEAM Ballpark): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 12, position players Feb. 16

Miami Marlins (Jupiter, Roger Dean Stadium): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 12, position players TBD

Minnesota Twins (Fort Myers, Hammond Stadium): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 12, position players Feb. 17

New York Mets (Port St. Lucie, Clover Park): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 11, position players Feb. 16

New York Yankees (Tampa, George M. Steinbrenner Field): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 12, position players Feb. 17

Philadelphia Phillies (Clearwater, Spectrum Field): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 11, position players Feb. 16

Pittsburgh Pirates (Bradenton, LECOM Park): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 10, position players Feb. 16

St. Louis Cardinals (Jupiter, Roger Dean Stadium): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 11, position players TBD

Tampa Bay Rays (Port Charlotte, Charlotte Sports Park): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 12, position players Feb. 18

Toronto Blue Jays (Dunedin, TD Ballpark): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 12, position players Feb. 16

Washington Nationals (West Palm Beach, FITTEAM Ballpark): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 12, position players Feb. 17

Cactus League (Arizona teams)

The following is information on the teams training in Arizona, including their reporting dates for pitchers and catchers and position players. The link for each team goes to its exhibition game schedule:

Arizona Diamondbacks (Scottsdale, Salt River Fields at Talking Stick): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 11, position players Feb. 16

Chicago Cubs (Mesa, Sloan Park): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 11, position players Feb. 16

Chicago White Sox (Glendale, Camelback Ranch): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 11, position players Feb. 16

Cincinnati Reds (Goodyear, Goodyear Ballpark): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 13, position players Feb. 16

Cleveland Indians (Goodyear, Goodyear Ballpark): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 11, position players Feb. 15

Colorado Rockies (Scottsdale, Salt River Fields at Talking Stick): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 11, position players Feb. 16

Kansas City Royals (Surprise, Surprise Stadium): Pitchers and catchers TBD, position players TBD

Los Angeles Angels (Tempe, Tempe Diablo Stadium): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 11, position players Feb. 16

Los Angeles Dodgers (Glendale, Camelback Ranch): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 13, position players TBD

Milwaukee Brewers (Phoenix, American Family Field): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 12, position players Feb. 17

Oakland Athletics (Mesa, Hohokam Stadium): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 12, position players TBD

San Diego Padres (Peoria, Peoria Sports Complex): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 12, position players Feb. 17

San Francisco Giants (Scottsdale, Scottsdale Stadium): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 11, position players Feb. 16

Seattle Mariners (Peoria, Peoria Sports Complex): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 12, position players Feb. 17

Texas Rangers (Surprise, Surprise Stadium): Pitchers and catchers Feb. 11, position players Feb. 16