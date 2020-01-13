Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have been suspended for one year after an MLB investigation found the team used technology to cheat during its World Series-winning 2017 season, it was announced Monday.

Additionally, MLB will fine the Astros $5 million and take away their first- and second-round draft picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts.

MLB said in its statement that if Luhnow or Hinch "engage in any future material violations" of MLB rules, they will be placed on the league's permanently ineligible list.

No players were disciplined by MLB in the Astros' investigation. While Mets manager Carlos Beltran was part of it, he was a player at the time and thus was not suspended.

Discipline for Red Sox manager Alex Cora is coming and is going to be harsh, sources tell ESPN. Cora was the Astros bench coach during the 2017 season.

Cora is identified throughout MLB's report as ringleader with Beltran. Commissioner Rob Manfred said that discipline for Cora will be announced at the completion of its investigation into the Red Sox's alleged use of the video replay room to steal signs during the 2018 season.