          Players react as MLB punishes Houston Astros for sign stealing

          Glanville: Firing Hinch, Luhnow was the move the Astros had to make (0:53)

          Doug Glanville explains that firing AJ Hinch and Jeff Lunhow was the best move for the Astros so they can set the tone for the organization going forward. (0:53)

          3:45 PM ET
          After MLB commissioner Rob Manfred handed out his historic punishments to the Houston Astros for his determination on Monday that they had stolen signs using a camera-based system, players both active and retired from other teams chimed in with their thoughts about the suspensions and about cheating.

          The punishments handed down -- a $5 million fine, lost draft picks and 2020 suspensions for both general manager Jeff Luhnow and field manager AJ Hinch, among other penalties -- triggered harsh consequences. Both Luhnow and Hinch were fired by team owner Jim Crane as a consequence of MLB's announcement.

          Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger was particularly pointed in his reaction, pointing out what was at stake in particular:

          Perhaps predictably, Trevor Bauer wasn't shy about sharing his opinion, tweeting a reference to the popular Kermit the Frog sipping tea meme attached to Hinch's past comments about cheating accusations:

