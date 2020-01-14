Braves unveil Truist Park as new stadium name

ATLANTA -- Truist Park is the new name of the Atlanta Braves' stadium.

The change from SunTrust Park, the stadium's name for its first three years, follows SunTrust Bank's merger with BB&T to form Truist Financial Corp.

The stadium in Cobb County, north of downtown Atlanta, opened in 2017.

The new name was unveiled on Tuesday. Most new purple signs at the stadium are expected to be in place in time for the Braves' home opener against the Miami Marlins on April 3. The SunTrust Park signs already have been removed.

Braves president Derek Schiller said he expects the new branding to endure for the "next 20-plus years."