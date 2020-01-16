The Houston Astros and outfielder George Springer agreed Thursday to a one-year deal to avoid arbitration, owner and chairman Jim Crane announced.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but MLB.com is reporting the deal is worth $21 million. Springer, 30, had been seeking $22.5 million in arbitration while the Astros had been offering $17.5 million.

Springer was selected as an All-Star for the third straight season in 2019, setting career highs in batting average (.292), home runs (39), and RBIs (96).

He has hit at least 20 home runs in five of his six seasons for the Astros and was named the 2017 World Series MVP when Houston defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.