The Colorado Rockies will retire the jersey of outfielder Larry Walker on April 19, the team announced Friday.

Walker, the National League MVP in 1997, played 10 seasons with the Rockies, batting .334 with 258 home runs and 848 RBIs. His 17-year career also included stops in Montreal and St. Louis.

"I can't tell you how taken aback I am by this gesture," Walker said in a statement. "I am both thrilled and honored."

Walker ranks first in Rockies history in batting average, on-base percentage (.426) and slugging percentage (.618). He was a five-time All-Star, a seven-time Gold Glove winner and won the NL batting title three times.

Larry Walker is the only player in Rockies history to win the MVP award. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

His No. 33 will join the No. 17 of first baseman Todd Helton, the only other Rockies player to have his number retired, on the right-field facade at Coors Field. The Rockies retired Helton's number in 2014.

"Larry Walker carried all five tools, and was the most instinctive player I have ever seen play the game," Rockies owner and CEO Dick Monfort said in a statement.

Walker is in his 10th and final year of eligibility on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot. Election results will be announced on Tuesday.