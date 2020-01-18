Buster Onley breaks down the potential managerial candidates for the Mets, Red Sox and Astros after the sign-stealing scandal fallout. (1:04)

HOUSTON -- Houston Astros owner Jim Crane expects to hire a new manager by Feb. 3.

The Astros need a new manager and general manager after AJ Hinch and Jeff Luhnow were fired Monday, hours after both were suspended by Major League Baseball for a year for the team's sign-stealing scandal.

Crane said Friday that he's interviewed a number of candidates this week and has some more to talk to in the coming days.

"We should have another good season with the team pretty much intact ... so I don't know why a manager wouldn't want to come in and manage these guys. They're set to win again," he said.

Crane says his list is still pretty extensive and that he hopes to have it narrowed down by the end of next week. He added that he expects most of Hinch's staff to stay in place regardless of who is hired.