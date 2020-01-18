        <
          Source: Astros to interview Dusty Baker for managerial opening

          12:46 PM ET
          The Houston Astros will interview former MLB manager Dusty Baker for their open manager position next week, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

          Houston is looking for a new manager following Monday's firing of AJ Hinch in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal.

          Baker, 70, last managed the Washington Nationals in 2017.

          In 22 seasons, Baker has a 1863-1636 record that included a National League pennant with the San Francisco Giants in 2002.

          The Astros have already interviewed former managers Buck Showalter and John Gibbons and current Cubs third-base coach Will Venable.

          Astros owner Jim Crane expects to hire a new manager by Feb. 3.

