The Houston Astros will interview former MLB manager Dusty Baker for their open manager position next week, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The story was first reported by MLB Network.

Houston is looking for a new manager following Monday's firing of AJ Hinch in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal.

Baker, 70, last managed the Washington Nationals in 2017.

In 22 seasons, Baker has a 1863-1636 record that included a National League pennant with the San Francisco Giants in 2002.

The Astros have already interviewed former managers Buck Showalter and John Gibbons and current Cubs third-base coach Will Venable.

Astros owner Jim Crane expects to hire a new manager by Feb. 3.