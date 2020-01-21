The Colorado Rockies will head to spring training with Nolan Arenado on the roster.

That's according to general manager Jeff Bridich, who acknowledged to the Denver Post on Monday that his team listened to offers for the All-Star third baseman, but nothing was of interest.

"With the season coming up and spring training on the horizon, we are going to start focusing on that," Bridich told the Post. "We have listened to teams regarding Nolan, and really nothing has come of it. We are going to move forward pretty much as we expected: with Nolan in the purple and black and as our third baseman.

"So we can put this to bed and collectively look forward to the upcoming season and work toward that."

Arenado is one year into the eight-year, $260 million contract he inked with the Rockies in February. He is tied to the team through the 2026 season. The deal contains a no-trade clause.

A five-time All-Star and a seven-time Gold Glover, the 28-year-old Arenado hit .315 with 41 home runs and 118 RBIs in 2019. But Colorado went 71-91 one year after making the playoffs.

Among the teams that reportedly expressed interest in Arenado this offseason were the Braves and Cardinals.