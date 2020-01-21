Shortstop Derek Jeter and outfielder Larry Walker were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Jeter's induction has long been considered a foregone conclusion since the Yankees' captain retired after the 2014 seasons. It was his first year of Hall eligibility and he garnered all but one of the 397 votes cast by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Jeter just missed joining teammate and 2019 Hall inductee Mariano Rivera as unanimous choices. It was not immediately known which voter didn't choose Jeter.

He played all 20 of his seasons for the Yankees after being drafted with the sixth pick of the 1992 amateur draft as a high school player out of Kalamazoo, Michigan. Jeter broke in with the Yankees in 1995 and the next season took over for Tony Fernandez as New York's regular shortstop. It was a position he held down for two decades, never logging a single defensive inning at another position. While doing so, he became one of the most celebrated players in the Yankees' storied existence and one of the most popular players in sports.

A 14-time All-Star, Jeter was named American League Rookie of the Year in 1996 and finished in the top 10 of AL MVP balloting eight times, topping out at second in 2006. He scored 100 or more runs 13 times, hit .310 for his career, and ranks sixth all-time with 3,465 career hits. While leading the Yankees to five World Series crowns during his career, Jeter played in a record 158 playoff games -- 33 more than any other player. His postseason OPS (.838) was 21 points better than his regular-season mark (.817).

Jeter now is a part-owner of the Miami Marlins and heads up that franchise's baseball operations department. He becomes the 28th member of the Hall of Fame to represent the Yankees.

Walker, who cleared the 75-percent threshold for enshrinement by six votes in his final year of eligibility. He spent his 17-year career with the Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals, winning the 1997 National League MVP for Colorado. He hit .366 that season with a career-high 49 homers, 130 RBIs and a .720 slugging percentage. Walker won NL batting crowns in 1998 (.363) and 1999 (.372). Known for his athleticism and strong arm, Walker won seven Gold Gloves during his career. Walker's .965 career OPS ranks 15th all-time.

Walker was born in Maple Ridge, Canada, where he also attended high school. His 72.7 career WAR, per baseball-reference.com, is easily the most among Canadian-born position players. Among pitchers from that country, only Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins had more WAR (82.2). Walker joins Jenkins as the only two Canadian-born members of the Hall. Walker's Hall support grew in recent years, going from 34.1 percent of ballots in 2018 to 54.6 percent last season.

Former pitcher Curt Schilling was a near-miss, garnering 70 percent in the final balloting to fall just short in his eighth season on the ballot. Schilling won 20 or more games three times during his career for the Orioles, Astros, Phillies, Diamondbacks and Red Sox. He finished second in the Cy Young balloting three times and twice finished in the top 10 of MVP voting. He was also known for his postseason prowess while winning titles with the Diamondbacks (2001) and Red Sox (2004, 2007).

While Schilling's on-field Hall resume is comparable to other pitchers to have been admitted to Cooperstown, such as 2019 inductee Mike Mussina, his controversial off-the-field stances have likely stirred the ire of some voters.

Once again, controversial all-time greats Roger Clemens (61 percent) and Barry Bonds (60.7) fell short of induction, likely because of their ties to PED scandals during their playing days. Both were in their eighth year of eligibility and will get two more chances to be selected by the BBWAA. Among those who saw sizable gains in their percentages were long-time shortstop Omar Vizquel (42.8 percent to 52.6) and third baseman Scott Rolen (17.2 percent to 35.3 percent).

Newcomers to the ballot next time include pitchers Mark Buehrle and Tim Hudson, as well as outfielder Torii Hunter. None appear to be slam-dunk selections, which could provide an opening for Schilling, Bonds, Clemens and others to finally get over the threshold.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.