Alex Gordon will return for a 14th season with the Kansas City Royals after signing a one-year deal Wednesday, the team announced.

Terms were not disclosed but the contract is worth $4 million, according to multiple reports.

Gordon, who has spent his entire career with the Royals organization, became a free agent this past November when Kansas City declined its half of his $23 million mutual option for 2020.

Gordon, who turns 36 next month, batted .266 last season with 13 homers and 76 RBIs for the rebuilding Royals, who topped 100 losses for the second straight season.

The outfielder is a career .258 hitter with 186 homers and 738 RBIs.

Selected by Kansas City with the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2005, Gordon is a three-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove winner. He helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series for their first title since 1985.

Right-hander Heath Fillmyer was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.