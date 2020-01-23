SEATTLE -- Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger is expected to miss the start of the regular season and likely needs to undergo core muscle surgery, general manager Jerry Dipoto said Thursday.

Haniger suffered the injury during one of his offseason workouts earlier this week. Dipoto said the latest setback is tied to Haniger's injury issues from last season.

Haniger missed the final 3½ months of the season after suffering a ruptured testicle and then experiencing back issues during his recovery. Haniger was limited to 63 games and batted .220 with 15 homers and 32 RBIs.

A year earlier, Haniger was an All-Star after hitting .285 with 26 homers and 93 RBIs with an OPS of .859.

Dipoto said the hope is that Haniger's recovery will take about six to eight weeks following the surgery. He could be ready to join the major league club sometime in late April.