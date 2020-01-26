        <
          Source: Marlins and Brandon Kintzler agree to 1-year, $3 million deal

          10:43 PM ET
          • Jesse RogersESPN Staff Writer
          Right-handed reliever Brandon Kintzler has agreed to a 1-year, $3 million deal with the Miami Marlins, according to a source familiar with the situation.

          The deal includes a $4 million option for 2021 or $250,000 buyout, a source said.

          Kintzler, 35, is coming off one of the best years of his career, compiling a 2.68 ERA and 1.018 WHIP with the Chicago Cubs. The former All-Star closer with the Minnesota Twins could regain his ninth inning role with the Marlins, who feature a young team.

          Kintzler could also thrive in the new three-batter minimum era since he held lefties to a .163 batting average last season. He's a former 40th-round draft pick of the New York Yankees and he's played 10 seasons. The Marlins will be Kintzler's fifth team.

          The contract increases to a $500,000 buyout if he's traded this year or $5 million option for 2021.

