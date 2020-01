Outfielder Starling Marte has been traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Arizona Diamondbacks, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan Monday.

It was not immediately clear what compensation was headed to the Pirates.

Marte, 31, has spent his entire eight-year career with the Pirates. He has a career .287 batting average with 108 homers, 420 RBIs and 239 steals. He had career highs last season with 23 homers and 82 RBIs.

Marte won Gold Gloves in 2015 and '16.