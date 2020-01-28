Dave Roberts, Justin Turner and Enrique Hernandez react to the Astros' sign-stealing scandal and how they think it affected the 2017 World Series. (1:50)

In the wake of the Houston Astros' role in the sign-stealing scandal, Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw said he's waiting for one thing: an apology.

"It is a little bit interesting that the Astros players haven't said sorry or meant it or anything like that," Kershaw told the Los Angeles Times on Monday at the Justin Turner Foundation's charity golf event in the Los Angeles area. "Just not a whole lot of remorse yet, which they did win a World Series, and they're not taking it back, so I don't know. Maybe there isn't. But it would be good to hear from some of those guys and just what they have to say about it and maybe mean it a little bit. It'd be good."

Former Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel, who is now with the Chicago White Sox, on Friday became the first member of the 2017 team to publicly apologize, and he said the rest of his former teammates should do the same. Some of those players, most notably Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve, have declined that opportunity when approached by the media in recent weeks.

On Saturday at Dodgers FanFest, virtually every member of the team was consistent on one point: They have no interest in being awarded the 2017 World Series championship after the scandal.

"We don't want a trophy," longtime third baseman Justin Turner said at the event, alluding to a far-fetched resolution that was recently approved by the L.A. City Council. "We don't want a fake banner hanging in our stadium. We didn't earn that. We didn't catch that final out to win a championship. We don't want that.

"We just wanna move forward in 2020, get prepared this season and do it the right way and get all those experiences -- get to catch that last out, get to dogpile on the field, put on those shirts, put on those hats, have someone be the MVP and get a car, be in the locker room, spray the champagne, get sized for rings. Take that parade that L.A. is dying to have and have that parade in downtown L.A., and do it the right way."

An investigation by Major League Baseball determined that the Astros used a center-field camera for real-time video of catchers' signs and subsequently banged a trash can to alert hitters of incoming pitches, confirming comments made by Mike Fiers to The Athletic a few months earlier.

The sign-stealing practice -- which also included the more conventional method of using the video replay room to decode signs and relay them to a runner on second base -- extended into the 2017 postseason, when the Astros defeated the Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series.

"At the same time, I can't change it, and we're not going to win no matter what," Kershaw told the L.A. Times. "So I'm just gonna move on."

