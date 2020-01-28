The Chicago Cubs finally have their first big league signing of the winter as they inked reliever Jeremy Jeffress to a one-year contract Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the deal.

A source tells ESPN's Jeff Passan the deal is worth $800,000 with as much as $200,000 in incentives.

Jeffress, 32, is a 10-year veteran who spent the past three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. He was released last Sept. after compiling a 5.02 ERA in 48 appearances. He had one of his best years in 2018 when he appeared in 73 games for the division winning Brewers producing a 1.29 ERA to go along with 15 saves.

Jeffress provides veteran help to a bullpen which has gotten much younger over the past 12 months. He and Craig Kimbrel are the lone Cubs relievers with major pennant race and playoff experience.