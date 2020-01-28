The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Steven Souza Jr., who missed all of last season after suffering a serious knee injury in an exhibition game just before Opening Day, a source told ESPN.

Souza, 30, the Arizona Diamondbacks' expected starting right fielder in 2019, suffered multiple ligament tears in his left knee during a spring training game on March 26.

Souza had surgery to repair tears to his ACL, LCL and posterior lateral capsule, as well as a partial tear of his PCL, and was not tendered a 2020 contract by Arizona after the season. He made $4,125,000.

He has a career .740 OPS in parts of five seasons in the majors. His best year came for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017 when he hit 30 home runs and stole 16 bases.

Traditionally a right fielder, Souza should get some playing time in center field as the Cubs have no clear-cut starter at that position. Jason Heyward is the regular right fielder with Kyle Schwarber in left.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.