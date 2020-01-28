The Houston Astros have focused their managerial search on veteran Dusty Baker, a source tells ESPN's Jeff Passan, but a deal has yet to be finalized.

Baker, 70, would become the oldest manager in the major leagues. Having last managed the Washington Nationals in 2017, he ranks 15th in all-time wins with a 1,863-1,636 record over 22 seasons that includes a National League pennant with the San Francisco Giants.

Baker would replace AJ Hinch, who was fired along with general manager Jeff Luhnow by owner Jim Crane on Jan. 13 following MLB's findings that the team illicitly used electronics to steal signs during its run to the 2017 World Series championship and again during the 2018 season.

The Astros have also reportedly interviewed nine other candidates, including former managers Buck Showalter, John Gibbons, Brad Ausmus and Jeff Banister.

In addition to his 10 seasons with the Giants, Baker spent four seasons managing the Chicago Cubs and six seasons at the helm of the Cincinnati Reds.

USA Today reported earlier Tuesday that the Astros were set to hire Baker.