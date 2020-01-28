        <
        >

          Reds slugger Eugenio Suarez injures shoulder in pool, has surgery

          6:05 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Cincinnati Reds slugger Eugenio Suarez had surgery Tuesday to remove loose cartilage in his right shoulder and will be limited at the beginning of spring training, the team announced.

          Suarez, 27, suffered the injury recently in a swimming pool, according to the Reds. He is expected to be ready to play "near the beginning of the regular season."

          He posted career highs in home runs (49) and OPS (.930) last season.

          The Reds are making a major push to win the National League Central, having committed up to $164 million in free agents this offseason.

          Cincinnati most recently added Nicholas Castellanos ($64 million) to a free-agent crop that includes Mike Moustakas ($64 million), outfielder Shogo Akiyama from Japan ($21 million) and pitcher Wade Miley ($15 million).

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices