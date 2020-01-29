        <
          Brewers add right-hander David Phelps to bullpen

          Jan 29, 2020
          • ESPN News Services

          Free-agent reliever David Phelps has signed a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

          The deal, which was officially announced Thursday, includes a club option for 2021.

          Phelps, 33, ended last season with the Chicago Cubs, who acquired him in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays before the trade deadline.

          Between the two teams, the right-hander made 41 appearances, going 2-1 with a save and a 3.41 ERA. The seven-year veteran is 32-34 with six saves and a 3.86 ERA in his career.

          The Brewers' addition of a reliever from the Cubs comes after Chicago signed a former Brewers reliever, adding Jeremy Jeffress on a one-year deal.

          The Brewers designated right-hander Deolis Guerra for assignment. The 30-year-old Guerra pitched in one game for Milwaukee last season, and previously played for the Pittsburgh and the Angels.

          ESPN's Jesse Rogers and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

