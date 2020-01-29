Sources: Dusty Baker, Astros reach 2-year deal

Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre break down how Dusty Baker fits with the Astros. (1:37)

Dusty Baker has agreed to a two-year deal to be the new manager of the Houston Astros, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday.

Baker, 70, becomes the oldest manager in the major leagues. Having last managed the Washington Nationals in 2017, he ranks 15th among all-time wins with a 1,863-1,636 record over 22 seasons that includes a National League pennant with the San Francisco Giants in 2002.

USA Today Sports was the first to report Baker and the Astros had reached an agreement.

Since 2018, Baker, a three-time National League Manager of the Year, has served as a special adviser to Giants CEO Larry Baer, working in both the baseball and business operations of the club.

Baker will replace AJ Hinch, who was fired along with general manager Jeff Luhnow by owner Jim Crane on Jan. 13 following MLB's findings that the team illicitly used electronics to steal signs during its run to the 2017 World Series championship and again during the 2018 season.

Prior to being fired, Hinch and Luhnow were suspended for a season as a result of MLB's investigation. The team was also fined $5 million and forced to forfeit four draft picks within the first two rounds of the next two drafts.

An investigation by Major League Baseball determined the Astros used a center-field camera for real-time video of catchers' signs and subsequently banged a trash can to alert their hitters of incoming pitches, confirming comments made by Mike Fiers to The Athletic a few months earlier.

The sign-stealing practice -- which also included the more conventional method of using the video replay room to decode signs and relay them to a runner on second base -- extended into the 2017 postseason, when the Astros ultimately defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series.

In the following days after the MLB doled out its punishments, Alex Cora, a bench coach for the 2017 Astros who went on to manage a Boston Red Sox team caught up in similar allegations, was fired. So was Carlos Beltran, a key veteran player on that Astros team who had just been named the New York Mets manager in November.

The Mets have since hired Luis Rojas as manager, and the Red Sox still have not filled their vacancy.

In addition to Baker, the Astros had also interviewed former managers Buck Showalter and John Gibbons and current Cubs third-base coach Will Venable.

Baker takes over a team that should be a favorite to again contend after winning 100-plus games in three consecutive seasons. Only once has Baker reached that milestone during his managerial career -- when the Giants won 103 games and missed the playoffs in 1993.

In addition to his 10 seasons with the Giants, Baker spent fourseasons with the Chicago Cubs and six seasons with the Cincinnati Reds before his two-year stint with the Nationals.

As a player, Baker had a 19-year major league career as an outfielder and was a two-time All-Star. He began his career with the Atlanta Braves and played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics and the Giants. He was selected MVP of the 1977 NL Championship Series and won a Gold Glove in 1981, when he helped the Dodgers to a World Series title.

In addition to 1993, he won the NL manager of the year award with the Giants in 1997 and 2000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.