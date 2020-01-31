Left-handed pitcher Derek Holland has signed a minor-league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

The 33-year-old Holland, who has worked as both a starter and a reliever over an 11-year career, had a 6.08 ERA in 51 appearances last season for the Cubs and Giants.

He has pitched for the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox in addition to the Giants and Cubs. He has a career ERA of 4.54, with a 78-78 record in 1,375 innings pitched.

In 2018, Holland -- who relies mostly on a sinker and slider -- struck out 169 batters and posted a 3.57 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 2.1 WAR with the Giants.

He posted photos of various animals wearing a pirate hat on Twitter on Thursday night.