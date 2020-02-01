        <
        >

          Rockies, SS Trevor Story finalize $27.5M, 2-year contract

          Jan 31, 2020
          • Associated Press

          DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies and All-Star shortstop Trevor Story finalized a $27.5 million, two-year deal Friday, avoiding arbitration.

          His agreement leaves 18 players still headed to arbitration hearings, which run from Tuesday through Feb. 21.

          Story remains eligible to become a free agent following the 2021 World Series. The 27-year-old hit 35 homers and swiped 23 bases last season. He also set career highs in runs (111), batting average (.294) and on-base percentage (.363).

          His goals for 2020 include stealing more bases and being more of a vocal leader.

          "Leading by example is more natural for me," Story said last weekend during fan fest at Coors Field. "But I think it's a total evolution of me trying to be the player I want to be."

          Story is a career .276 hitter since making his debut in April 2016. He was a first-round draft pick in 2011.

          The Rockies are trying to rebound from a 71-91 campaign after making the playoffs two years in a row. They've been quiet on the free-agent front all winter.

          But they have made quite a bit of noise over the constant speculation that standout third baseman Nolan Arenado could be traded. Story doesn't think the Arenado situation will be a distraction heading into spring training.

          "Whatever happens, we'll do a good job of handling it," Story said last weekend. "We're all pros here and we'll continue that way."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices