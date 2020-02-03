The Seattle Mariners have signed left-hander Marco Gonzales to a four-year extension, the team announced Monday.

The extension, which begins in 2021, contains a club option for 2025.

The four-year deal is worth $30 million, according to The Athletic.

Gonzales, who turns 28 later this month, was a bright spot for Seattle in 2019, leading the American League in starts (34), while ranking fifth in wins (16) to go with a 3.99 ERA.

"Since joining the Mariners, Marco has been a model of consistency, quietly ranking among the most productive starting pitchers in the AL," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement Monday. "His presence, competitiveness, preparation and leadership make him a key part of our future."

Added Gonzales: "This is truly an exciting day for me and my family. We consider the city of Seattle our home, and to be welcomed by the Mariner organization and the fans with such open arms, and now this contract, is a dream come true. This organization has a vision for winning a championship, and I am honored to be a part of their plans. This will only further motivate me and the passion that I have to compete and win. I do not take their commitment to me lightly, and I will always represent this team and this city with honor and pride."