The Philadelphia Phillies will retire the No. 34 of Roy Halladay on the 10th anniversary of his perfect game.

The Phillies will pay tribute to Halladay on May 29, before a game against the Washington Nationals. In addition to retiring Halladay's number, the team will unveil a 6-foot-high No. 34 statue outside Citizens Bank Park.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner pitched the 20th perfect game in Major League Baseball history against the Florida Marlins in a 1-0 victory.

Roy Halladay celebrates with teammates Carlos Ruiz (51) and Ryan Howard (6) after his perfect game. Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images

Halladay was 40 when he was killed while piloting his plane, which crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida in November 2017.

Halladay spent his first 12 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays and his final four with the Phillies. He won Cy Young Awards in 2003 with the Blue Jays and in 2010 with the Phillies, and was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

Halladay joins former Phillies Richie Ashburn (1), Robin Roberts (36), Steve Carlton (32), Mike Schmidt (20), Jim Bunning (14) as having numbers retired by the team. Jackie Robinson's 42 is also retired, as it is for all MLB teams. Grover Cleveland Alexander and Chuck Klein are honored on the team's Wall of Fame.