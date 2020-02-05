The Los Angeles Dodgers, shortly after acquiring star right fielder Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox, sent outfielder Joc Pederson to the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Luis Rengifo, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday.

Pederson, 27, hit .249 with 36 home runs and 74 RBIs last year for the Dodgers.

Pederson, like Betts, is a free agent after this season. But for one season, at least, Pederson will join superstar Mike Trout in an Angels outfield that also includes Justin Upton.

Rengifo, 22, batted .238 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs in 108 games for the Angels last season, splitting time between second base and shortstop.

The trade could signal additional deals for both clubs. Pederson is headed to an Angels team with a talented outfield group that includes Trout, Upton, Brian Goodwin and, eventually, top prospect Jo Adell.

Rengifo joins a Dodgers team with plenty of middle-infield depth, including Corey Seager, Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez. Trading Pederson -- who will make either $9.5 million or $7.75 million in his final year of arbitration, depending on the results of an upcoming hearing -- could help the Dodgers get under the 2020 luxury-tax threshold.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez contributed to this report.