New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton is expected to miss three to four months after having back surgery Wednesday.

The Yankees announced that Paxton underwent a microscopic lumbar discectomy and also had a peridiscal cyst removed.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Andrew Dossett in Dallas. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told the New York Post that Paxton first started having back pain at the end of the 2019 regular season. He initially responded well to treatment before experiencing a setback last month, Cashman told the Post.

Paxton, hoping to avoid surgery, had injections in his back last month but ultimately needed the operation when the back pain persisted, Cashman told the paper.

Paxton, 31, went 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts last season, his first with the Yankees. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 season.

New York's pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Tampa Feb. 12. Position players report on Feb. 17, and full-squad workouts begin the following day.

The Yankees acquired Paxton last offseason in a trade with the Mariners. In an injury-riddled season for the Yankees' staff, Paxton helped New York to an American League East title, and made three starts in the postseason.