CINCINNATI -- The Reds completed a one-year, $1,825,000 deal with right-hander Pedro Strop on Wednesday, their first move to upgrade the bullpen in an offseason focused on offense.

Strop, 34, was part of the Chicago Cubs' bullpen the past six years. A hamstring injury limited him to 50 appearances last season, when he went 2-5 with a 4.97 ERA, 10 saves and six blown saves.

Strop had a rough middle of the season after returning from the injury. He went 1-1 with four blown saves in July and 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and one save in August. He finished strong, putting up a 2.00 ERA in 11 appearances in September.

Cincinnati has committed more than $165 million on acquiring players this offseason, including the two biggest free-agent contracts in club history.

Cincinnati signed second baseman Mike Moustakas to a four-year, $64 million contract and added left-handed starter Wade Miley on a two-year, $15 million deal. Outfielder Shogo Akiyama, an All-Star in his native Japan, got a three-year, $21 million agreement. Outfielder Nick Castellanos also reached a four-year, $64 million deal that includes player opt-outs after 2020 and 2021.

Strop will get a chance to pitch in a setup role to closer Raisel Iglesias, who had 34 saves last season. Cincinnati's bullpen finished seventh in the National League with a 4.28 ERA and a 27-33 record.

To make room for Strop, the Reds designated right-hander Sal Romano for assignment.