Jessica Mendoza has signed a multiyear extension with ESPN and will no longer continue in her role as baseball operations adviser to the New York Mets, it was announced Friday.

The 39-year-old Mendoza will become the first woman to serve as a solo analyst on national baseball telecasts when she does weeknight games for ESPN this season. She also will become the first woman to serve as a World Series game analyst on national radio this season.

Mendoza's increased appearances on ESPN led her to resign as an adviser to the Mets and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

"We have enjoyed our relationship with Jessica and appreciated all her contributions and insight over the past year," Van Wagenen said of Mendoza, who was hired by the Mets in March. "We are excited for her expanded role at ESPN and fully understand and support her need to fully invest her time in all the new platforms. We have such respect and value her baseball insight and know her impact on the game of baseball is just beginning."

Mendoza, who joined ESPN in 2007, had served as an analyst on Sunday Night Baseball since August 2015.

"I've always prioritized my growth and these new opportunities will allow me to expand my broadcasting career while challenging me at the same time," Mendoza said in a statement. "From calling MLB games on television and radio, to extensive studio work and features, I'm excited about everything that lies ahead.

"Some of the best memories of my career have been with Sunday Night Baseball and I will miss my time with our amazing crew, who have been like family. I'm grateful to ESPN for continuing to commit to me and I can't wait for the season to get started."

Commissioner Rob Manfred said during this week's owners meetings that he was not comfortable with Mendoza and former Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez being both team employees and broadcasters.

"It's a topic that remains under discussion internally,'' Manfred said. "It caused a lot of complications, not just on this particular incident or comments, but in general.''

In addition to her MLB duties, Mendoza will continue to serve as the lead analyst for ESPN's coverage of the Women's College World Series and as an on-site reporter for baseball and softball at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

"We are proud that Jessica, one of our most talented and recognizable commentators, will continue blazing new trails with ESPN for several years to come," said Norby Williamson, ESPN executive vice president for production. "Jessica will maintain her leadership position within our MLB property calling games on television and radio, plus extensive studio work, as we continue to reimagine our overall MLB coverage offerings. We know Jessica will thrive in this expanded role filled with new high-profile assignments."

As a player, Mendoza won an Olympic gold and silver medal with the U.S. softball team in the 2004 and 2008 Games. She was inducted into the National Softball Hall of Fame last year.

