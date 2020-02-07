Outfielder Joc Pederson has lost his arbitration case, giving teams a 3-0 record in hearings this year.

Pederson will receive $7.75 million this season, not the $9.5 million he was seeking.

The 27-year-old hit .249 with 36 home runs and 74 RBIs last year for the Los Angeles Dodgers while making $5 million.

Pederson, a free agent after this season, was traded from the Dodgers to the Los Angeles Angels, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday, though the trade has not yet been announced.

The Dodgers went to their first arbitration case since defeating reliever Joe Beimel in 2007. The hearing was held before Elizabeth Neumeier, Walt De Treux and Howard Edelman.

Earlier this week, Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios and Atlanta Braves reliever Shane Greene lost their cases. Thirteen players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 21.

