Outfielder Joc Pederson has lost his arbitration case, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Pederson will receive $7.75 million this season, not the $9.5 million he was seeking in arbitration.

The 27-year-old hit .249 with 36 home runs and 74 RBIs last year for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pederson, a free agent after this season, was traded from the Dodgers to the Los Angeles Angels, Passan reported on Tuesday, though the trade has not yet been announced.