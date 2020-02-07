        <
          Chris Taylor, Dodgers agree to two-year extension

          4:23 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          LOS ANGELES -- Utility man Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a two-year contract extension.

          The sides avoided arbitration when they agreed to a $13.4 million contract that included salaries of $5.6 million this year and $7.8 million in 2021, according to multiple reports.

          Taylor hit .262 last year after overcoming a slow start. He missed over a month with a fractured left forearm. The 29-year-old plays many positions and brings speed on the basepaths.

          Taylor made $3.5 million last season. He had asked for $5.8 million in arbitration, and the team offered $5.25 million. He is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season.

          Infielder Max Muncy agreed to a three-year, $26 million contract Thursday, and outfielder Joc Pederson lost his case Friday and will get $7.75 million instead of his request for $9.5 million. The Dodgers have agreed to trade Pederson to the Angels.

          Reliever Pedro Baez ($4 million versus $3.5 million) remains on track for a hearing.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

