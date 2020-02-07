The Major League Baseball Players Association had a strong message Friday for the three teams involved in the held-up Mookie Betts blockbuster: Resolve it quickly.

Those were the words of executive director Tony Clark, who in a statement told the teams to conclude talks or move on.

"The proposed trades between the Dodgers, Red Sox, Twins, and Angels need to be resolved without further delay," Clark said. "The events of this last week have unfairly put several Players' lives in a state of limbo. The unethical leaking of medical information as well as the perversion of the salary arbitration process serve as continued reminders that too often Players are treated as commodities by those running the game."

The blockbuster three-way trade would send Betts and starter David Price from the Red Sox to the Dodgers. It was agreed to Tuesday but hasn't been completed due to questions regarding the health of at least one player.