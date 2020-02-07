ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers have agreed to a minor league contract with former Indians closer Cody Allen, who will report to major league spring training.

If added to the 40-man roster, Allen would get a one-year contract that includes a $1.3 million salary while in the major leagues.

Allen was 0-2 with four saves and a 6.26 ERA in 25 appearances for the Los Angeles Angels last season. The 31-year-old right-hander had at least 30 saves in three straight seasons with the Indians from 2015 to '17.

Allen is Cleveland's career leader in saves (149) and in appearances (456) and strikeouts (564) by a reliever.

The Angels released Allen last June after he spent time on the injured list with a lower back strain. He signed a minor league deal with Minnesota in June but was released about a month later after 11 appearances in the Twins' farm system.

Texas also agreed to a minor league contract with left-hander Brandon Mann. The 35-year-old pitched in Japan last year. Mann was with the Rangers briefly in 2018 while spending most of the season with Texas' Triple-A affiliate in Round Rock.

The Rangers hold their first workout for pitchers and catchers on Wednesday in Surprise, Arizona.