The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a two-year contract with outfielder Andrew Benintendi to avoid salary arbitration.

The deal is for $10 million, according to a report by the Boston Globe.

Benintendi, 25, has started for the Red Sox in left field in each of the past three seasons and hit .266 with 13 home runs and 68 RBIs last year.

The lefty led all Red Sox players with 15 runs scored during their 2018 postseason run that ended with a World Series championship.

Left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is now the last remaining Red Sox player eligible for salary arbitration.