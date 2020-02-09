Mookie Betts is finally going to Los Angeles. Sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan that a deal has been agreed upon to send the 2018 MVP to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a package that includes outfielder Alex Verdugo, shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong going to the Boston Red Sox.

A blockbuster three-team deal was agreed upon almost a week ago. Betts and starter David Price were going to the Dodgers for Verdugo and Twins pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol. Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda was headed to the Twins.

But the Red Sox, as first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by ESPN, were spooked by a medical review of Graterol, the hard-throwing 21-year-old right-hander who has undergone Tommy John surgery and missed time in 2019 with a shoulder injury.

The reworked deal still has Betts and Price still going to LA. The Red Sox, sources say, have agreed to send cash to offset some of the $96 million left on Price's deal.

It was not immediately clear if Graterol and Maeda were involved in the deal.

Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark weighed in on the delay Friday, saying the teams needed to complete the deals or move on.

The delay also prevented the completion of a trade sending outfielder Joc Pederson, starter Ross Stripling and prospect Andy Pages to the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Luis Rengifo and a prospect, sources said.

Downs is a 21-year-old infielder who split time last year between A-ball and Double-A. He hit a combined .276 with 24 homers and 86 RBIs.

Wong, 23, also played at the A and Double-A levels last season, hitting .281 with 24 homers and 82 RBIs.

Verdugo had 377 plate appearances with the Dodgers last season. The 23-year-old hit .294 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs.

The 27-year-old Betts is coming off a season in which he hit .295/.391/.524 and finished eighth in American League MVP voting. He won the 2018 MVP, hitting .346/.438/.640 during the Red Sox's championship-winning season.

Throughout the winter, Boston entertained offers for Betts, whose free-agent haul following the 2020 season could exceed $400 million. Betts will make $27 million this year.