        <
        >

          Source: Dodgers, Twins agree to new Kenta Maeda deal

          6:46 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Los Angeles Dodgers are sending right-hander Kenta Maeda and cash to the Minnesota Twins for right-hander Brusdar Graterol, outfield prospect Luke Raley and the 67th pick in the 2020 draft, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

          A different version of the deal was originally reported as being part of a three-team trade with the Boston Red Sox that sent Mookie Betts to Los Angeles wherein Boston was getting Graterol, but it ended up as a separate deal after the Red Sox reportedly had issues with the prospect's medical review.

          The Athletic first reported the new Twins-Dodgers deal.

          Graterol, a hard-throwing, 21-year-old right-hander, pitched 9⅔ innings last season in the majors, going 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA. In the minors last season, the Venezuelan was 7-0 with a 1.92 ERA across three levels. He was rated the No. 83 overall prospect for 2020 by MLB pipeline.

          Maeda, who missed time last year after fouling a ball off his left thigh resulting in a left adductor contusion, rallied to go 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA with the Dodgers, striking out 169 along the way. Maeda, 31, is 47-35 for his career with a 3.87 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP.

          Raley, 25, hit .302 in 33 games with Triple-A Rochester last season. Raley was originally a seventh-round pick by the Dodgers in 2016 and he was acquired by Minnesota as part of the Brian Dozier trade in 2018.

          ESPN's Jeff Passan contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices