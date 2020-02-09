The Los Angeles Dodgers are sending right-hander Kenta Maeda and cash to the Minnesota Twins for right-hander Brusdar Graterol, outfield prospect Luke Raley and the 67th pick in the 2020 draft, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

A different version of the deal was originally reported as being part of a three-team trade with the Boston Red Sox that sent Mookie Betts to Los Angeles wherein Boston was getting Graterol, but it ended up as a separate deal after the Red Sox reportedly had issues with the prospect's medical review.

The Athletic first reported the new Twins-Dodgers deal.

Graterol, a hard-throwing, 21-year-old right-hander, pitched 9⅔ innings last season in the majors, going 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA. In the minors last season, the Venezuelan was 7-0 with a 1.92 ERA across three levels. He was rated the No. 83 overall prospect for 2020 by MLB pipeline.

Maeda, who missed time last year after fouling a ball off his left thigh resulting in a left adductor contusion, rallied to go 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA with the Dodgers, striking out 169 along the way. Maeda, 31, is 47-35 for his career with a 3.87 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP.

Raley, 25, hit .302 in 33 games with Triple-A Rochester last season. Raley was originally a seventh-round pick by the Dodgers in 2016 and he was acquired by Minnesota as part of the Brian Dozier trade in 2018.

ESPN's Jeff Passan contributed to this report.