A deal that would have sent Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson and additional players to the Los Angeles Angels is now off the table, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal, which was agreed to last week, was hung up while the Dodgers and Red Sox were working through the details of the Mookie Betts trade, sources said.

Even with that deal going through Sunday, the Angels and Dodgers could not finalize their deal.

Pederson, 27, hit .249 with 36 home runs and 74 RBIs last year for the Dodgers. He was an All-Star in 2015.

The Athletic first reported that the Pederson deal is dead.