Oakland Athletics right-hander Daniel Mengden had arthroscopic surgery on his pitching elbow Monday, the team announced.

According to the Athletics, the surgery "debrided Mengden's elbow and shaved off a small spur on the posterior aspect of the olecranon." The team did not announce a timetable for his return.

The 26-year-old Mengden went 5-2 with a 4.83 ERA in 13 games (nine starts) last season, his fourth with Oakland.