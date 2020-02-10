The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a four-year contract extension with shortstop Nick Ahmed, the team announced Monday.

The deal is worth a guaranteed $32.5 million, according to The Arizona Republic.

Ahmed, 29, has spent all six major league seasons with the Diamondbacks.

He hit a career-high .254 with 19 home runs, 82 RBIs and 79 runs in 2019. A two-time Gold Glover, he finished first in defensive wins above replacement in the NL in each of the past two seasons.

Financial terms weren't announced.