          Diamondbacks, shortstop Nick Ahmed agree on 4-year extension

          4:56 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a four-year contract extension with shortstop Nick Ahmed, the team announced Monday.

          The deal is worth a guaranteed $32.5 million, according to The Arizona Republic.

          Ahmed, 29, has spent all six major league seasons with the Diamondbacks.

          He hit a career-high .254 with 19 home runs, 82 RBIs and 79 runs in 2019. A two-time Gold Glover, he finished first in defensive wins above replacement in the NL in each of the past two seasons.

          Financial terms weren't announced.

