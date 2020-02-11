Joon Lee says that Ron Roenicke was the safest choice the Red Sox could make to replace Alex Cora as Boston's interim manager. (1:17)

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The Boston Red Sox will name Ron Roenicke interim manager Tuesday -- a day before the first scheduled workout for pitchers and catchers -- sources confirmed to ESPN.

Boston entered spring training without a skipper. Alex Cora departed in January after MLB's investigation into sign stealing by the Houston Astros -- Cora's previous employer -- leaving new chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom to conduct an abbreviated job search.

Boston is expected to hold a news conference Tuesday night. The Roenicke move was first reported by The Boston Globe.

Roenicke, who managed the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011 to 2015, takes over during a tumultuous period in Red Sox history. Besides Cora's departure, he faces a public backlash over the trade of Mookie Betts and David Price.

Roenicke, 63, arrived in Boston with Cora before the 2018 season, serving as bench coach.

Meanwhile, Boston waits to hear the results of MLB's sign-stealing investigation into the 2018 Red Sox, which will coincide with the announcement of Cora's punishment. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that no decision on the investigation will be made this week.

The interim hiring of Roenicke is the latest chapter in what's been a guarded, low-key manager search, with little information coming from the offices at Fenway Park. Boston interviewed Oakland Athletics quality control coach Mark Kotsay (who played in Boston in 2008 and 2009), Arizona Diamondbacks bench coach Luis Urueta and Red Sox third-base coach Carlos Febles.

Even before the official announcement, Red Sox players expressed excitement to see Roenicke promoted, looking for continuity in the face of the recent trouble.

"Ron is a great candidate, and he knows our team," J.D. Martinez said in January.

Added infielder Michael Chavis: "I love him. He's a good dude. Really knowledgeable about baseball. He's been around the game a long time, so it's cool to see his analysis. He's got a nice combination of the old school from his experience but he's also good at understanding how the new game is developing and how it's changing. Having those sides in one is very interesting."

During his tenure leading the Brewers, Roenicke compiled a 342-331 record, with his best season coming in 2011, when Milwaukee won the National League Central with a 96-66 record, making it to the NLCS before losing to the St. Louis Cardinals. After his time with the Brewers, Roenicke served as the third-base coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels from 2015 through 2017.