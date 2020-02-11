FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The Boston Red Sox will name Ron Roenicke interim manager Tuesday -- a day before the first scheduled workout for pitchers and catchers -- sources tell ESPN.

Boston entered spring training without a skipper following the abrupt departure in January of Alex Cora following MLB's investigation into the Astros sign-stealing, leaving new chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom to conduct an abbreviated job search a month before spring training.

Boston is expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday night to announce Roenicke as interim manager. The move was first reported by The Boston Globe.

Roenicke, who managed the Brewers from 2011-15, takes over during a tumultuous period in franchise history. Besides Cora's departure, he faces a public backlash over the trade of Mookie Betts and David Price.

The 63-year-old Roenicke arrived in Boston with Cora before the 2017 season, serving as bench coach.

Meanwhile, Boston waits to hear the results of MLB's sign-stealing investigation into the 2018 Red Sox, which will coincide with the announcement of Cora's punishment.

The interim hiring of Roenicke is the latest chapter in what's been an extremely guarded and low-key manager search, with little information coming from the offices at Fenway Park. Boston interviewed Athletics quality control coach Mark Kotsay (who previously played in Boston during his career), Diamondbacks bench coach Luis Urueta and Red Sox third base coach Carlos Febles.

Even before the official announcement, Red Sox players expressed excitement to see Roenicke promoted, looking for continuity in the face of the recent trouble.

"Ron is a great candidate, and he knows our team," said J.D. Martinez in January.

Added infielder Michael Chavis: "I love him. He's a good dude. Really knowledgeable about baseball. He's been around the game a long time so it's cool to see his analysis. He's got a nice combination of the old-school from his experience but he's also good at understanding how the new game is developing and how it's changing. Having those sides in one is very interesting."

During his tenure leading the Brewers, Roenicke compiled a 342-331 record, with his best season coming in 2011, when Milwaukee won the NL Central with a 96-66 record, making it to the ALCS before being defeated by the Cardinals. After his time with the Brewers, Roenicke served as the third base coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels from 2015 through 2017.