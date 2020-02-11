Major League Baseball will not have a decision in the Boston Red Sox sign-stealing investigation this week, a person with knowledge of the probe told The Associated Press, meaning the team will open spring training without knowing whether it will be punished.

No formal announcement has been made by MLB, and commissioner Rob Manfred said last week that he hoped to have the investigation wrapped before the start of Red Sox spring training in Fort Myers, Florida.

Red Sox pitchers and catchers reported Tuesday and have their first workout Wednesday.

The Red Sox will name bench coach Ron Roenicke their interim manager, sources told ESPN on Tuesday. Alex Cora was let go for directing the sign-stealing scheme with the Houston Astros in 2017, the year before he took over in Boston.

MLB is looking into allegations that the Red Sox used the video replay room to decode opponent sign sequences and passed the information to their players during their 2018 World Series title-winning run.

After former Houston pitcher Mike Fiers told The Athletic in November that the Astros used a video camera to steal the signs of opposing catchers in 2017 and 2018, Manfred suspended Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for one season, fined the Astros $5 million and stripped them of their first- and second-round drafts picks in 2020 and 2021.

Hinch, Luhnow, Cora and former New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran, who played for the Astros in 2017 and was implicated in the scandal, have been let go by their teams.

