Colorado Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich offered a "no comment" to reporters Tuesday when asked about his relationship with Nolan Arenado after their public spat last month.

"Nothing. There is no comment," Bridich said as Rockies pitchers and catchers reported to spring training in Scottsdale, Arizona. "I haven't had any comment to this point, so we'll move past that. Next question."

The GM acknowledged to the Denver Post last month that he listened to trade offers this offseason for Arenado, leading the All-Star third baseman to voice his displeasure with the organization.

"There's a lot of disrespect from people there that I don't want to be a part of. You can quote that," Arenado told MLB.com at the time.

That disrespect, sources previously told ESPN's Jeff Passan, centered on the Rockies' winter of inaction less than a year after the team signed Arenado to an eight-year, $260 million contract extension.

When the organization signaled early this offseason that it did not intend to expand its payroll this winter, Arenado expressed betrayal, according to sources, believing Colorado was not doing enough to improve a team coming off a 71-91 season.