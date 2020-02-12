Atlanta Braves left-hander Cole Hamels irritated his pitching shoulder and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, manager Brian Snitker told reporters.

Hamels felt discomfort following a workout with a medicine ball. Hamels has not reported to the team and is in Dallas.

The 36-year-old Hamels signed as a free agent in an $18 million, one-year deal with the Braves in December.

Before he suffered an oblique strain last season that sent him to the injured list, his ERA hovered under 3.00 for the Chicago Cubs. In 10 starts for the Cubs after returning, Hamels compiled a 5.79 ERA. He was never the same, mostly because of his mechanics. He finished the year with a 7-7 record, 3.81 ERA and 143 strikeouts.

Hamels is 163-121 with a 3.42 ERA and 2,558 strikeouts in 14 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Cubs.