Outfielder Jarrod Dyson and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year major league deal, sources tell ESPN.

The deal is pending a physical, the sources said.

Dyson, 35, will be a candidate to fill the Pirates' void at center field after Pittsburgh traded Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks last month.

Dyson was with Arizona last season, hitting .230 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs in 130 games. He also stole 30 bases and was caught just four times.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported the news of Dyson's agreement.

ESPN's Jeff Passan contributed to this report.