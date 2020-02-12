The Toronto Blue Jays say they are investigating the recent arrest of catcher Reese McGuire, following a report that he allegedly exposed himself outside a Florida strip mall.

"The Blue Jays are aware of the recent police incident involving catcher Reese McGuire," the team said in a statement. "He has been in communication with the club and we are working to gather more information. Out of respect for the legal process, neither he nor the club will comment any further at this time."

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office told Sportsnet that McGuire was arrested Friday after he was seen inside an SUV allegedly exposing himself in the parking lot of a Dunedin, Florida, strip mall. McGuire was given a notice to appear in court March 16, according to the report.

McGuire, 24, played in 30 games for the Blue Jays last season, hitting .299 with five home runs and 11 RBIs.