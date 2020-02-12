        <
        >

          Sources: Mariners reach one-year deal with right-hander Taijuan Walker

          2:10 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a one-year, $2 million contract, league sources tell ESPN's Jeff Passan.

          Walker can make up to $3 million total based on incentives.

          He appeared to confirm the move with a tweet on Wednesday:

          The move marks a return to Seattle for Walker, who pitched for the Mariners from 2013 to '16. He has spent the past three seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

          The 27-year-old Walker missed most of the last two years after Tommy John surgery. He pitched one inning during the last week of the 2019 season. Walker became a free agent after he wasn't tendered a contract by the Diamondbacks.

          He is 31-31 with a 3.95 ERA in 94 starts over his career and 97 appearances overall.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

